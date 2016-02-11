An under construction high-rise residential tower is pictured behind an old residential building in Mumbai, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI India's economic growth is robust despite turmoil on global financial markets, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, reiterating the official forecast that the economy would grow by 7.6 percent in the year to March.

"The world is in turmoil," Das told a news briefing on the economy that will set the stage for the annual budget on Feb. 29.

Das described growth by Asia's third-largest economy as "robust" and said it was driven by manufacturing.

