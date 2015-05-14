UPDATE 7-Credit Suisse under fire as clients hunted for tax evasion
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Adds Credit Suisse comment on 55,000 suspect accounts)
NEW DELHI May 14 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday the government "will have to work overtime" to implement a new goods and services tax by a self-imposed deadline of April 1, 2016.
The nearly one-year-old government failed to pass an enabling constitutional amendment at the parliamentary session that just ended, making it harder to put into effect a tax measure that would create a single national market for the first time. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
ZURICH, March 31 Credit Suisse is conducting an internal investigation over whether staff breached compliance rules after three of its offices were searched in tax evasion probes, the head of its International Wealth Management division said on Friday.