NEW DELHI, March 22 India's finance minister on Sunday denied any "disconnect" with the Reserve Bank of India over plans to introduce a monetary policy committee and change the central bank's regulatory powers.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said all the changes he proposed in the budget, seen as the biggest shake up to India's central bank in a generation, had been discussed beforehand with the central bank. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Malini Menon)