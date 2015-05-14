NEW DELHI May 14 Indian Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley said on Thursday that the government's roadmap for
reforms to make it easier for businesses to buy land was the
fastest route to passing it.
The government referred its land acquisition bill to a
committee after failing to pass it in the parliamentary session
just ended, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
almost a year-old government.
The opposition Congress party, defeated by Modi's
nationalist party in a general election last May, has fought
back against the bill, calling it "anti-farmer". Modi lacks the
votes in the upper house of parliament to pass the measure.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)