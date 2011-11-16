Nov 16 India will ensure that supply
constraints are taken care of, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee
said on Wednesday, adding he expects inflation pressures to
moderate from December.
India's wholesale prices rose more than expected in October
as the cost of food and fuel increased, raising doubts about the
central bank's outlook that price pressures will abate by the
end of the year.
Mukherjee also said the country's fiscal deficit is a major
concern but the government was not changing the fiscal deficit
target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product at this point.
