BRIEF-AIA Group updates on management changes
* Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, a non-executive director has been re-designated as an independent non-executive director of co
NEW DELHI Aug 24 Indian financial markets are in turmoil as a result of external factors and they should soon settle down, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.
He spoke after a huge selloff in Chinese stocks following a recent devaluation of its yuan currency sent the Indian rupee to its lowest level since Sept. 2013.
India's benchmark BSE index plunged more than 4 percent to its lowest since Oct. 2014 amid falls in blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 The Malaysian central bank does not have a target for what level it wants the ringgit currency to be at, Governor Muhammad Ibrahim said on Thursday.