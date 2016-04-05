NEW DELHI, April 5 The Indian government's cash
balance is expected to "even out" in the coming weeks, a top
finance ministry official said on Tuesday, after the central
bank unveiled steps to ensure more availability of cash in the
banking system.
The Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest rate by a
quarter percentage point on Tuesday, reducing it to a more than
five-year low. It also reduced the cash proportion of daily
reserve requirements that banks must keep with it, while
pledging to inject more long-term liquidity.
Shaktikanta Das, economic affairs secretary in the finance
ministry, said the central bank's move on interest rates will
help in transforming India into a low-cost economy.
