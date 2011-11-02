UPDATE 5-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
NEW DELHI Nov 2 Indian corporates have raised $17.75 billion through overseas borrowings in the first half of the current financial year 2011/12, Thomas Mathew, joint secretary in the finance ministry, said on Wednesday.
Mathew also said he expects Indian firms to borrow around $30 billion from offshore markets this financial year that ends in March .
Indian firms had borrowed $24.62 billion from overseas in the last fiscal year, he added. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russia's Onexim group, which manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling a part of its stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal in an accelerated book building process, two banking sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
ABIDJAN, Feb 9 Turnover on West Africa's BRVM bourse rose 21 percent to 409 billion CFA francs ($663.96 million) in 2016 on the back of solid economic growth in the region, the stock market's general manager said on Thursday.