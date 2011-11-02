NEW DELHI Nov 2 Indian corporates have raised $17.75 billion through overseas borrowings in the first half of the current financial year 2011/12, Thomas Mathew, joint secretary in the finance ministry, said on Wednesday.

Mathew also said he expects Indian firms to borrow around $30 billion from offshore markets this financial year that ends in March .

Indian firms had borrowed $24.62 billion from overseas in the last fiscal year, he added. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)