* Political parties can't accept donation in old notes:
official
* Tax evaders face 77-100 pct tax and penalty under new
provisions
(Clarifies official comments)
NEW DELHI Dec 16 The Indian government said on
Friday that tax-dodgers have until the end of March 2017 to come
clean under a scheme announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
last month.
Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia told reporters that those
who fail to declare their untaxed income under the scheme will
have to pay a minimum 77 percent and up to 100 percent in tax
and fines.
Another senior income tax department official later said the
income of the political parties was exempted under the Income
Tax Act, and they could deposit old currency notes in their bank
accounts only if they had taken donations in cash up to 20,000
rupees from individuals with all details.
All political parties would have to maintain records
properly about their income and voluntary donations, he said
adding they would have to submit their audited accounts.
"They can't take any more old currency notes," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped 500-rupee and
1,000-rupee banknotes on Nov. 8 in a bid to flush out cash
earned through illegal activities, or earned legally but never
disclosed to the taxman.
People can deposit old currency notes in banks until the end
of December.
