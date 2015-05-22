DELHI May 22 India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday the value of the rupee should be market-driven, while noting the country had potential to touch doubt-digit economic growth.

The rupee has fallen nearly 1 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this year, despite signs of an improving economy, with analysts predicting India could surpass China's growth.

But analysts believe the currency is still over-valued in real effective exchange rate (REER) terms, which is calculated on a trade-weighted basis against a basket of 36 currencies and is adjusted for inflation. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)