NEW DELHI May 22 The Indian government plans to
sell stakes in state-run companies through strategic sales to
partly meet its target for raising revenues from asset sales,
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.
Addressing a news conference, Jaitley also said banks' bad
loans had come down in the quarter that ended in March.
Non-performing loans weighing on banks' balance sheets have
acted as a drag on an investment-driven recovery that Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's one-year-old government wants to bring
about.
