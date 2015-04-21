NEW DELHI, April 21 The Indian government will
not yield to the demand of foreign portfolio investors for a tax
waiver on capital gains of previous years, a top finance
ministry official told reporters on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in his budget speech
that capital gains made by foreign investors from April 1, 2015
would be exempted from minimum alternative tax (MAT).
But the exemption does not apply retroactively and U.S. and
European investor groups are upset over the Indian tax
department's attempts to levy the same.
"Government will not yield to the demand of FIIs (foreign
institutional investors) to withdraw tax notices issued to
them," said the official, who declined to be named.
Many foreign investors have been receiving notices
requesting their MAT calculations for financial year 2011/2012.
The tax office has said it would also apply the tax to previous
years.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh;;
Editing by Malini Menon)