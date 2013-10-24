NEW DELHI Oct 24 Singapore Airlines has won the Indian Foreign Investment Promotion Board's approval to set up a full-service airline in the country in a joint venture with the Tata conglomerate, a senior finance ministry official said.

Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram, who was speaking to reporters after a meeting of the FIPB on Thursday, did not give further details.

Singapore Airlines will make an initial investment of $49 million for a 49 percent stake in the joint-venture company, while the Tata Group will initially invest $51 million for the remaining stake, the companies have said.

The JV airline needs a slew of other regulatory approvals before it can start operations.

Mayaram also said the FIPB approved a foreign direct investment proposal by a unit of SingTel, but did not elaborate.

The SingTel unit wants to increase its stake to 100 percent in a long-distance phone business in India by buying out stakes held by its local minority partners, after the government removed a 74 percent foreign holding cap in telecom companies. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)