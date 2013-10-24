Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI Oct 24 Singapore Airlines has won the Indian Foreign Investment Promotion Board's approval to set up a full-service airline in the country in a joint venture with the Tata conglomerate, a senior finance ministry official said.
Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram, who was speaking to reporters after a meeting of the FIPB on Thursday, did not give further details.
Singapore Airlines will make an initial investment of $49 million for a 49 percent stake in the joint-venture company, while the Tata Group will initially invest $51 million for the remaining stake, the companies have said.
The JV airline needs a slew of other regulatory approvals before it can start operations.
Mayaram also said the FIPB approved a foreign direct investment proposal by a unit of SingTel, but did not elaborate.
The SingTel unit wants to increase its stake to 100 percent in a long-distance phone business in India by buying out stakes held by its local minority partners, after the government removed a 74 percent foreign holding cap in telecom companies. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)
