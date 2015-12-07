MUMBAI Dec 7 A warehouse fire swept through a slum in the Indian city of Mumbai on Monday after triggering a series of gas cylinder explosions, fire brigade and police officials said.

The officials said it was too soon to provide details on damage or casualties, but said rescue operations were under way.

Witnesses on Twitter reported multiple explosions and posted photographs and film footage of a plume of black smoke rising above the densely populated area in the north of the city. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Nick Macfie)