MUMBAI Aug 26 Fitch ratings said it was getting
more challenging for India to meet its fiscal deficit target in
the current fiscal year ending March 2014 with revenues slowing.
The rating agency is also monitoring India's growth,
inflation, public finances and the current account deficit and
its funding, analyst Art Woo said in a teleconference on Monday.
Fitch has a stable outlook on the 'BBB-' sovereign credit
ratings. BBB- is the last rung on the ratings ladder above the
so-called "junk" status that mainstream investors tend to avoid.
Last week, Fitch said India and Indonesia are not at
immediate risk of credit rating downgrades, but warned it could
act if the governments of these countries fail to calm current
financial market tensions.
