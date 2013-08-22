BRIEF-China Jinmao says in February group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 bln
In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion
MUMBAI Aug 22 The pressure on Indian and Indonesian currencies and asset prices is not a trigger for rating action at this point, Fitch ratings said in note on Thursday.
"The ratings already incorporate both a recognition of vulnerabilities and some tolerance for volatility in market conditions," Fitch said in a note.
Fitch has a stable outlook on the 'BBB-' sovereign credit ratings it has for both India and Indonesia. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.