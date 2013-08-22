MUMBAI Aug 22 The pressure on Indian and Indonesian currencies and asset prices is not a trigger for rating action at this point, Fitch ratings said in note on Thursday.

"The ratings already incorporate both a recognition of vulnerabilities and some tolerance for volatility in market conditions," Fitch said in a note.

Fitch has a stable outlook on the 'BBB-' sovereign credit ratings it has for both India and Indonesia. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)