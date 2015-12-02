CHENNAI, India Dec 2 Heavy rains in India's
southern Tamil Nadu state have battered one of the country's
largest auto manufacturing hubs and forced plants to shut for
the second time in less than a month, crippling production and
deliveries from the region.
Ford, Daimler and Nissan were among the
automakers who told employees to stay home on Wednesday, as the
heaviest rainfall in a century made it impossible to cross
low-lying areas around the main city of Chennai.
"Everyone is at home. Yesterday, workers were sent home
after a half day, and today we are shut. Tomorrow too,
probably," said an official at Daimler India, which produces
commercial vehicles outside Chennai.
Ford said it had also shut its plant, with an annual
capacity of 340,000 engines and 200,000 vehicles.
"For the safety of our employees, we have halted production
at our Chennai assembly and engine plants on Wednesday," a
spokesman said. "We are carefully monitoring the situation and
will return to normal operations as soon as conditions improve."
The area outside Chennai is known as "India's Detroit for
its concentration of automakers. Others in the rain-lashed area
include Renault-Nissan , Hyundai Motor Co
and motorcycle maker TVS Motor, whose
shares were down almost 4 percent on Wednesday.
A Renault-Nissan India spokesman said the automaker would be
cancelling shifts, but aimed to resume operations once
conditions improved as there had been no damage to its plant.
Spokespeople for Daimler, Hyundai and TVS were not
immediately reachable for comment.
