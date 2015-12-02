* Heaviest 24-hour downpour in a century
* Torrential rains to continue for three days - forecaster
* Residential areas inundated, factories forced to close
* Chennai airport closed till Dec. 6
* Chennai airport swamped, flights cancelled
* PM Modi cites climate change risks
By Sandhya Ravishankar
CHENNAI, India, Dec 2 The heaviest rainfall in
over a century caused massive flooding across the Indian state
of Tamil Nadu, driving thousands from their homes, shutting auto
factories and paralysing the airport in the state capital
Chennai.
The national weather office predicted three more days of
torrential downpours in the southern state of nearly 70 million
people.
"There will be no respite," Laxman Singh Rathore of the
India Meteorological Department told reporters on Wednesday.
No deaths were reported in the latest floods, but since
heavy rain set in on Nov. 12 there have been 150 deaths in Tamil
Nadu. More than 200 people were critically injured over the past
24 hours in Chennai, a senior home ministry official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blamed climate change for
the deluge, injecting urgency into the debate at global climate
talks in Paris and highlighting the vulnerability of tropical
nations like India to extreme weather.
Physician Rupam Choudhury said he and a friend had to wade
through neck-deep water to reach high ground from where an army
truck brought him to his hospital in the heart of Chennai.
Dr. A. Ramachandran's Diabetes Hospital was running out of
oxygen for patients and diesel for power generators, he said by
telephone. Most mobile networks were down in the city and food
supplies running low.
Chennai, India's fourth most populous city, is a major auto
manufacturing and IT outsourcing hub. Ford Motor, Daimler
, Hyundai and Nissan told workers to stay
at home, while U.S. listed outsourcing firm Cognizant
shut its 11 local offices.
FLIGHTS STOPPED
Airlines suspended flights into Chennai's flooded
international airport, causing wider disruption to air travel.
Authorities later decided to close the airport until Dec. 6.
"The biggest challenge is to find a way to clear the
inundated airport and main roads," said Anurag Gupta at the
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in New Delhi.
Passengers stranded at the airport said they did not know
when they would be able to fly, or where to stay if they could
not. "All of us here are getting agitated because none of the
hotels nearby are vacant. Where do we go?" traveller Vinit Jain
told Reuters Television.
In a limited initial relief effort, four helicopters dropped
food, water and medicines, while fishing boats commandeered by
the military were collecting stranded residents. A major relief
effort by 5,000 soldiers was promised within 24 hours.
"The entire state machinery has collapsed. Most officials
are forced to sit at home. It's a very frustrating situation,"
said a home ministry official, who requested anonymity because
he was not authorised to speak on the record.
Weather experts say the seasonal northeast monsoon was
responsible for the flooding in the city of six million, but was
amplified this year by El Nino, a warming of the eastern Pacific
Ocean that can have far-reaching climate effects.
Tamil Nadu is a major rice and sugar cane producing region,
and a senior member of a local farmers' association said floods
had washed out up to four agricultural districts.
RELIEF EFFORT
Modi has ordered rescue teams and paramilitary forces to
launch an extensive relief and rescue operation in Chennai.
He had blamed climate change for the heavy rains that hit
the southern state last month, tweeting before attending the UN
climate summit in Paris this week: "We are feeling the impact of
fast-paced climate change."
Hundreds of divers and army rescue teams entered inundated
homes, taking the injured to hospital. Authorities said more
than a million people were affected by the flooding, with some
residents bemoaning the slow response of the relief teams.
Social media networks carried many appeals for help, while
others offered assistance. Siddarth, a popular Tamil film actor
who goes by one name, was coordinating a relief effort on
Twitter.
"The police want to help but there are no boats. We are
trying not to panic," said Ramana Goda, who took refuge at a
police station after fleeing his home with his family overnight.
