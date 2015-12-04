NEW DELHI Dec 4 A doctored photo released by
the Indian government showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi
surveying severe flooding from a helicopter has been deleted,
and his office promised remedial action after criticism on
social media.
Modi travelled to Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai on Thursday
to get a first-hand view of the disaster, after the strongest
rains in a century killed more than 280 people over a month and
displaced thousands of residents.
The government's Press Information Bureau published a photo
on its website that showed Modi looking through the round window
of a helicopter, through which a clear view of waterlogged
buildings was visible. It was later taken down.
A similar photograph, but with a blurred view through the
window, was posted on Modi's personal Twitter feed
(@narendramodi). Commentators on social media accused the PIB of
digitally manipulating its version of the picture.
The prime minister's office was shocked to see facts being
distorted, said a senior official who declined to be named,
adding that officials from the press office have been summoned
to reinforce rules and regulations.
"We will not allow anyone to falsify the facts," another
official in Modi's office said on Friday. "The prime minister
will not tolerate this."
The head of the PIB declined to comment.
Reuters had published the PIB's photograph with the sharper
window view, which was authorised for independent distribution,
with a disclaimer that it could not independently verify its
authenticity. Later Reuters withdrew the picture.
Humorists published their own photoshopped images of Modi:
One showed the premier looking through the helicopter window at
planet Earth, as seen from the moon.
"Where no more countries are left to visit," tweeted
@brownbrumby, taking a jibe at Modi's extensive foreign travel.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Nick Macfie)