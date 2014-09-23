UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India has no plans to raise grain allocations under its food welfare programme, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told Reuters on Tuesday, after a newspaper had quoted him calling for an increase in such subsidised handouts.
"It is true that we have large stocks of rice and wheat but there is no proposal, no suggestion, to give 7 kg instead of 5," Paswan said. "There is no such plan."
In an earlier interview with the Economic Times, Paswan had said the government wanted to hike monthly handouts of food grains like rice by 40 percent from the current five kilogrammes per person. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Krishna N Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources