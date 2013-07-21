(Adds detail on concentration, WHO, FAO advisories)
PATNA, India, July 21 The free school lunch that
killed 23 Indian children last week was contaminated with
concentrated pesticide which is not widely available, the
district magistrate overseeing the police investigation told
Reuters on Sunday.
The children fell ill within minutes of eating a meal of
rice and potato curry in their one-room school in Bihar state on
Tuesday, vomiting and convulsing with stomach cramps.
The deaths sparked protests in Bihar. The lunch was part of
India's Mid-Day Meal Scheme that covers 120 million children and
aims to tackle malnutrition and encourage school attendance. It
had already drawn widespread complaints over food safety.
An initial forensic investigation found that the meal had
been prepared with cooking oil that contained monocrotophos, an
organophosphorus compound that is used as an agricultural
pesticide, Ravindra Kumar, a senior police official, told
reporters on Saturday.
The pesticide found in the oil was of a concentration more
than five times that used in a commercial version, according to
a forensic report.
"It is highly poisonous, it's highly toxic, and, therefore,
it has to be diluted when used as commercial pesticides," said
district magistrate Abhijit Sinha.
"Typically it has to be diluted five times. So one litre of
monocrotophos is mixed with five litres of water."
Sinha said the concentrated form was not widely available
and the pesticide was normally sold commercially in the diluted
state.
Police said on Friday they suspected the cooking oil used in
the meal was kept in a container previously used to store the
pesticide. They are still looking for the headmistress of the
school, who fled after the deaths.
The World Health Organisation describes monocrotophos as
highly hazardous and that handling and application of it should
be entrusted only to competently supervised and well-trained
applicators.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations
says all waste and contaminated material associated with the
chemical should be considered hazardous waste and destroyed in a
special high temperature chemical incinerator facility.
(Reporting by Annie Banerji; Additional reporting by Anurag
Kotoky and Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi; Writing by Devidutta
Tripathy and Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and
Robert Birsel)