* Foreign investors sell net $630 mln on Wednesday
* Biggest daily sales since Jan. 27, 2014
* Sell-off reflects growing anger over tax claims
(Updates with details, background)
By Himank Sharma and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, May 7 Overseas funds chalked up their
biggest single-day sales of Indian shares and bonds in 1-1/2
years, fuelling concerns that an emerging market darling is
losing its allure over growing anger over a tax on foreign
investors.
The net sales of around $630 million on Wednesday,
preliminary data showed, is the biggest since foreign investors
sold around $877 million on Jan. 27 last year, a time of intense
worry over higher U.S. interest rates.
The sell-off comes after weeks of selling by foreign
investors, which analysts say mostly stems from uncertainty
created by the minimum alternate tax (MAT) being demanded from
some overseas funds, although the recent global market
volatility has also had an impact.
Intended to ensure companies paid a minimum amount of tax in
India, tax authorities have also been imposing MAT on foreign
portfolio investors since late last year. Overseas funds in
India had paid 15 percent on short-term listed equity gains, 5
percent on gains from bonds and nothing on long-term gains.
The anger over MAT underlines disappointment about what is
being seen as the slow pace of reforms by Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's government.
"One wouldn't want it to come to a point where investing in
India becomes unviable," said Hugh Young, Asia managing director
for Aberdeen Asset Management in Singapore.
MAT "will make people think twice, at least investors who
don't know India as well as we do," he added.
Aberdeen has challenged the MAT claim it has received in
Indian courts.
Although India has sent initial notices for MAT tax claims
totalling just 6.02 billion Indian rupees ($93.8 million), funds
fear authorities will target them more aggressively.
Markets have tumbled ever since foreign funds started to
publicly question the tax claims in April. Indian shares and
bonds have wiped out their entire gains for the year over the
past few weeks, with the broader NSE share index down 11
percent since hitting a record high on March 4.
That marked a reversal for a market that has surged since
2014 on hopes that the Modi government would spark a wave of
economic and fiscal reform, outperforming other emerging markets
such as Brazil and South Africa.
Meanwhile, the rupee on Thursday fell below 63.90
per dollar, its weakest since September 2013 when India was in
the midst of its worst currency turmoil since the balance of
payments crisis of 1991.
Still, foreign investors who spoke to Reuters added they
were unlikely to sell too heavily given India's economy is still
expected to outpace most other emerging markets, while bond
yields of nearly 8 percent still make the country a draw.
India suffered heavy foreign sales when the previous
Congress-led government sought to tighten rules on funds
investing from countries with double taxation treaties in India,
but foreign investments came roaring back in subsequent months.
"Investors have started booking profits," said a
Singapore-based fund manager of a large North American asset
management company.
"That does not mean that we have given up on India."
($1 = 64.1800 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat and Abhishek Vishnoi;
Editing by Eric Meijer and Jacqueline Wong)