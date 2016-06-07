DEHRADUN, India, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Since
the end of April, fires in parts of India's northern states of
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have destroyed or damaged
26,000 hectares of forests, and killed three people, officials
say.
The forest fires, touched off by timber smugglers, poachers
and farmers, have been a particular problem this year as a
result of high temperatures and low rainfall, experts say.
Nationwide, the country is losing an average of a million
hectares to fires each year, according to a 2014 report from the
government's National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM).
The losses, combined with those from surging illegal
logging, mean India has lost 2,511 square kilometres of dense
and moderately dense forest since 2013, according to the
Environment Ministry's 2015 Forest Survey of India report.
That loss is a significant worry for a country trying to
dramatically reduce its climate-changing emissions. As part of
pledges made toward a new global deal to curb climate change,
agreed in Paris in December, India has said it will increase its
ability to store carbon in forests and land by up to 3 billion
tons by 2030.
But criminal activity, extreme weather and flawed data all
stand in the way of India's quest to go greener, experts say,
and the problem in Uttarakhand illustrates how hard achieving
those goals may be.
NO ACCIDENTAL FIRES
Experts and forest officials in Uttarakhand say that
whenever drought settles in, the number of forest fires rises
exponentially.
"Abnormally high temperatures for two consecutive years and
low precipitation have made Uttarakhand's forest moisture
deficient, thereby turning it into a tinderbox," said B.P.
Gupta, a forest fire officer in Uttarakhand.
Daytime temperatures from October to May were about 2
degrees Celsius higher than normal on 70 percent of days, said
Bikram Singh, the state's director of meteorology. The region
also had below-average rainfall in 2014 and 2015, he said.
With conditions perfect for setting forests ablaze, timber
smugglers hoping to cover their tracks, poachers looking to
drive out animals and farmers hoping to clear new ground see an
opportunity.
"There is no such thing as accidental fire," said Manoj
Chandran, additional secretary for forest and social welfare in
Uttarakhand. Almost all the fires are man-made, he said.
"Sometimes timber smugglers (start fires) to wipe away
evidence of tree-felling. Contractors who don't get contracts
for resin extraction also set parts of forests on fire out of
jealousy," he said.
Other culprits include farmers trying to extend their fields
into forest areas, said Harsh Bhardan Naithani of the Forest
Research Institute in Dehradun.
According to the National Institute of Disaster Management
report, people today illegally occupy around 1.5 million
hectares of forest land for agricultural purposes. The farmers
often set fire to fallen pine needles to make the ground less
slippery and encourage the growth of grass for their cattle,
Naithani said.
The Uttarakhand forestry department has 1,100 fire stations
across the state, each manned by five or six fire fighters
trained in spotting and stopping fires, said Jai Raj, the
principal chief conservator of forests. About 12,000 village
committees also help douse fires when they are discovered, he
said.
Even so, few suspects are ever caught. "It is difficult to
identify the culprits and file cases against them because they
run away from the scene," Raj said. "But we conduct inquiries
and sometimes we get clues about the culprits that help us
identify them."
So far this year, the department has launched 10 court cases
against people alleged to have started fires.
MISLEADING MAPS?
Lack of accurate data is another problem in protecting
India's forests, said Shakil Romshoo, head of the Earth Sciences
Department of Kashmir University. He believes that, at the
moment, inaccurate data diminishes the sense of urgency to
tackle the issue.
"If you go by the maps and statistics of the Forest Survey
of India, you are given to understand that forest cover in India
is increasing," he said. "But we have observed that the
technique used for this estimation is flawed because it doesn't
make the distinction between less dense and dense forests."
According to Romshoo, the technique used for forest surveys
in India doesn't record the illegal felling of trees which has
thinned out - but not completely destroyed - many forests across
the country.
"Since there are some trees there, the survey maps treat
them as forests, which make these surveys quite misleading," he
said.
Forest Survey of India (FRI) authorities contend that their
surveys are accurate.
"FRI prepares its forest-cover reports by comparing remote
sensing images with ground sampling," said Mukul Trivedi, the
FRI's co-director of forest surveys. He said the department's
forest surveys are more than 90 percent accurate.
But continuing losses of forest are clear, Romshoo said. If
the country hopes to achieve its carbon storage goals, it has to
focus both on stopping the destruction of its forests and
replacing what has already been lost.
In a study published in Geocarto International in May,
Romshoo and co-authors calculated that, between 1980 and 2005,
the Lidder forests of Indian-administered Kashmir lost around
half a megaton of carbon stocks due to deforestation and forest
degradation.
"India needs to undertake massive afforestation programmes,
(given) the way forest cover in India is diminishing," he said.
