BRIEF-Corporacion Financiera Alba to sell its whole stake in Clinica Baviera
* Said on Sunday it has compromised to sell its whole 20.002 percent stake in Clinica Baviera within a takeover to be launched by Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU
MUMBAI Jan 4 India's state-owned banks likely sold dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India to prevent the local currency from weakening further, three FX traders told Reuters on Monday.
State-owned banks were spotted selling dollars after the local currency plunged to an over two-week low of 66.50 to the dollar earlier in the session.
The rupee fell in line with Asian peers after disappointing China factory data, while risk sentiment took a further hit due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
At 0614 GMT, the Indian rupee was trading at 66.4650/4675 to the dollar compared with 66.1350/66.1450 on Friday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Announced on Saturday that Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU (Aier Eye) has committed to launch a takeover bid for all the shares of the company, at a price of 10.35 euros ($10.95) per share, to be fully paid-up in cash