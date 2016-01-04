MUMBAI Jan 4 India's state-owned banks likely sold dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India to prevent the local currency from weakening further, three FX traders told Reuters on Monday.

State-owned banks were spotted selling dollars after the local currency plunged to an over two-week low of 66.50 to the dollar earlier in the session.

The rupee fell in line with Asian peers after disappointing China factory data, while risk sentiment took a further hit due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

At 0614 GMT, the Indian rupee was trading at 66.4650/4675 to the dollar compared with 66.1350/66.1450 on Friday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)