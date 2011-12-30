MUMBAI, Dec 30 India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $300.863 billion as of Dec. 23, down from $302.100 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India said.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the central bank said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) -------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 23 Dec. 16 Dec. 24

2011 2010 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 265,656 266,968 265,905 Gold 28,041 28,041 22,124 SDRs 4,448 4,439 5,043 Reserve Tranche Position 2,718 2,652 1,959 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 300,863 302,100 295,031 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)