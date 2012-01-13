MUMBAI, Jan 13 India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $293.541 billion as of Jan. 6, down from $296.688 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India said.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the central bank said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) -------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 6 Dec. 30 Jan. 7

2012 2011 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,809 262,933 264,560 Gold 26,620 26,620 22,470 SDRs 4,414 4,429 5,028 Reserve Tranche Position 2,697 2,706 1,953 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 293,541 296,688 294,011 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)