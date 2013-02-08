MUMBAI, Feb 8 India's foreign exchange reserves were at $295.16 billion as of Feb. 1, compared with $295.75 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Feb. 1 Jan. 25 Feb. 3 2013 2012 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 261,323 261,709 259,817 Gold 26,975 27,220 26,728 SDRs 4,457 4,434 4,474 Reserve Tranche Position 2,400 2,387 2,734 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 295,155 295,750 293,753 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)