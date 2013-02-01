MUMBAI, Feb 1 India's foreign exchange reserves
were at $295.75 billion as of Jan. 25, compared with
$295.67 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on
Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India
said in its weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 Jan. 18 Jan. 27
2013 2012 2012
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 261,709 261,629 260,119
Gold 27,220 27,220 26,620
SDRs 4,434 4,435 4,463
Reserve Tranche Position 2,387 2,388 2,727
----------------------------------------------------------
*Total 295,750 295,672 293,930
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)