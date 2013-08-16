MUMBAI, Aug 16 India's foreign exchange reserves
were up at $278.602 billion as on Aug. 9, compared
with $277.17 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of
India said on Friday.
The RBI does not give any weekly data on its forward dollar
holdings, making it hard to infer from the forex reserves data
whether it replenished the spot reserves through any
intervention in swaps.
It is also likely that the RBI's intervention was limited by
concerns over its shrinking reserves, which now barely cover
seven months of imports.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Aug 9 Aug 2 Aug 10
2013 2013 2012
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 251,349 249,896 256,920
Gold 20,747 20,747 25,715
SDRs 4,398 4,353 4,348
Reserve Tranche Position 2,107 2,172 2,187
----------------------------------------------------------
* Total 278,602 277,168 289,170
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)