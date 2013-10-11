MUMBAI, Oct 11 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $277.73 billion as of Oct. 4, compared with $276.26 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Oct 4 Sept 27 Oct 5 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 249,325 247,925 260,177 Gold 21,765 21,724 28,133 SDRs 4,440 4,425 4,457 Reserve Tranche Position 2,198 2,190 2,273 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 277,728 276,264 295,040 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)