MUMBAI, Oct 18 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $279.24 billion as of Oct. 11, compared with $277.73 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Oct 11 Oct 4 Oct 12 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 250,852 249,325 260,027 Gold 21,765 21,765 28,133 SDRs 4,430 4,440 4,448 Reserve Tranche Position 2,193 2,198 2,268 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 279,240 277,728 294,876 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)