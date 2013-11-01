MUMBAI, Nov 1 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose to $282.95 billion as of Oct. 25, compared
with $281.12 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of
India said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Oct 25 Oct 18 Oct 26
2013 2013 2012
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 254,503 252,696 260,465
Gold 21,765 21,765 28,133
SDRs 4,469 4,456 4,433
Reserve Tranche Position 2,213 2,206 2,261
----------------------------------------------------------
* Total 282,951 281,123 295,291
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)