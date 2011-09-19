NEW DELHI, Sept 19 Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd will buy Singapore-based sister firm Fortis Healthcare International in a move to bring all of the group's health businesses under one firm, group Chairman Malvinder Singh said.

The board of Fortis Healthcare on Monday approved a plan to buy out Fortis Healthcare International, a group executive said.

Terms of the all-cash deal will be set by an independent valuer and a deal will be closed by December, Singh told Reuters.

Both companies expect revenue of about $500 million each in the current fiscal year, including Fortis Healthcare's recently-acquired Super Religare Laboratories , a group executive said. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)