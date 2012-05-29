MUMBAI May 29 Indian hospitals chain Fortis Healthcare plans to raise about 20 billion rupees ($362.45 million) by listing its clinical establishments business in Singapore, its Group Chief Executive Vishal Bali told reporters in a conference call.

The clinical establishments division has about 15 hospitals and other assets, he said. ($1 = 55.18 Rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)