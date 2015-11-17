* Oct fuel demand up 17.5 pct ahead of festivities

* Diesel use up 16.3 pct, gasoline sales up 14.5 pct

NEW DELHI Nov 17 India's annual fuel demand in October surged at its fastest pace in nearly 12 years driven by higher sales of gasoil and gasoline ahead of festival season in Asia's third-largest economy.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 17.5 percent in October from a year ago, the biggest jump since April 2004, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry.

India last month consumed 15.2 million tonnes of refined oil products, the data showed, with gasoil sales rising to their highest level in five months.

Consumption of gasoil or diesel, which makes up about 40 percent of refined fuels used in India, rose 16.3 percent to 6.34 million tonnes. Campaigning ahead of an election in the eastern Bihar state also fuelled diesel demand last month.

Sales of gasoline climbed 14.5 percent to 1.85 million tonnes from a year earlier on robust passenger vehicles sales in the month.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 12.5 percent to 1.69 million tonnes, while naphtha sales rose 31.32 percent to 1.05 million tonnes.

Construction activity also likely rose due to drier conditions with the data showing sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 64.99 percent higher, while fuel oil use was up 27.98 percent in October. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal, editing by William Hardy)