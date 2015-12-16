NEW DELHI India on Wednesday raised excise duty on diesel by 1.17 rupees ($0.0175) per litre and on petrol by 30 paise per litre, local media reported.
The hike seeks to take advantage of a slump in global crude oil prices to shore up government revenues without stoking inflation.
Television channel CNBC-TV18 reported quoting Finance Minister Arun Jaitley that the latest increase will help collect 25 billion rupees.
Earlier, state-run Indian Oil Corp has decreased the price of diesel by about 1 percent and that of petrol by 0.8 percent, reflecting changes in global fuel prices.
($1 = 66.8725 rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon)