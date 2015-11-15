MUMBAI Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will increase the price of diesel by 1.9 percent from Monday and that of gasoline by about 0.6 percent, reflecting changes in global fuel prices since the last revision.

The retail price of diesel will rise by 0.87 rupees (1.32 U.S. cents) a litre, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The retail price of gasoline will rise by 0.36 rupees a litre.

India's three state-controlled oil companies, IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, tend to move retail prices for their fuels in concert.

Following are the prices charged by IOC in India's capital Delhi. Prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene are in rupees per litre, while subsidised prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used as a cooking fuel, are for 14.2-kg cylinders each.

($1 = 66.0487 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)