April 15 Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's biggest refiner, will cut petrol prices by about 1.8 percent from Tuesday as global prices of the fuel have declined, it said in a statement on Monday. India's three state-run fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - tend to move their prices together. India deregulated gasoline prices in June 2010. In January it allowed fuel retailers to raise the price of subsidised diesel by 1 cent a litre every month and asked bulk buyers to pay market rates. Following are prices as charged by IOC in Delhi. Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per 14.2 kg cylinder. Gasoline Kerosene Diesel LPG Apr 16 2013 66.09 -- -- -- Apr 02 2013 67.29 -- -- -- Mar 23 2013 -- -- 48.67 -- Mar 16 2013 68.34 -- -- -- Mar 02 2013 70.74 -- -- -- Feb 16 2013 69.06 -- 48.16 -- Jan 18 2013 67.26 -- -- -- Jan 16 2013 67.56 -- 47.65 -- Nov 16 2012 67.24 -- -- -- Oct 27 2012* 68.19 -- 47.15 -- Oct 09 2012 67.90 -- -- 410.50 Oct 07 2012* -- -- -- -- Oct 04 2012 -- 14.96 -- -- Sep 15 2012 -- -- 46.95 -- Aug 01 2012@ 68.46 -- 41.32 -- Jul 24 2012~ 68.48 -- -- 399.00 Jun 29 2012 67.78 -- -- -- Jun 18 2012@ 70.24 -- 41.29 -- Jun 03 2012 71.16 -- -- -- May 24 2012 73.18 -- -- -- Dec 01 2011 65.64 -- -- -- Nov 16 2011 66.42 -- -- -- Nov 04 2011 68.64 -- -- -- Sep 16 2011 66.84 -- -- -- Jul 01 2011* 63.70 -- 40.91 -- Jun 25 2011 -- 14.83 41.12 399.26 May 15 2011 63.37 -- -- -- Jan 16 2011 58.37 -- -- -- Jan 01 2011 55.87 12.32 37.75 345.35 ~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order. * Increase in dealer commission. @ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies. ($1 = 54.34 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)