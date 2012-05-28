May 28 The Delhi state government on Monday
joined some other Indian states by exempting from a local tax
last week's gasoline price increase, restricting the rise to
6.28 rupees ($11 cents) a litre, softening the blow of the steep
rise.
Last week, state-run fuel retailers raised petrol prices by
7.54 rupees (14 cents) a litre in Delhi, including a 20 percent
local tax.
The Indian government ended controls on petrol prices and
raised prices of other key petroleum products on June 26, 2010.
Following are prices as charged by Indian Oil Corp in
Delhi.
Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per
litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per
cylinder of 14.2 kg.
Gasoline Kerosene Diesel LPG
May 28 2012 71.92 14.83 40.91 399.26
May 24 2012 73.18 -- -- --
Dec 01 2011 65.64 -- -- --
Nov 16 2011 66.42 -- -- --
Nov 04 2011 68.64 -- -- --
Sep 16 2011 66.84 -- -- --
Jul 01 2011* 63.70 -- 40.91 399.26
Jun 28 2011# -- -- 40.75 --
Jun 25 2011 63.37 14.83 41.13 395.35
May 15 2011 63.37 -- -- --
Jan 16 2011 58.37 -- -- --
Dec 16 2010 55.87 -- -- --
Nov 09 2010 52.91 -- -- --
Nov 02 2010** 52.59 -- 37.75 --
Oct 17 2010 52.55 -- -- --
Sep 21 2010 51.83 -- -- --
Sep 08 2010* 51.56 -- 37.71 --
Jul 20 2010@ 51.45 12.32 37.62 345.35
Jul 01 2010 51.45 12.32 40.12 345.35
Jun 26 2010 51.43 12.32 40.10 345.35
Jun 01 2010 47.93 9.32 38.10 310.35#
* Increase in dealer commission.
** Increase in Railway charges.
# Delhi exempted three rupees a litre increase in diesel prices
from local taxes and decided to provide LPG cylinder to the poor
at 355.55 rupees.
@ Prices reduced in Delhi due to reduction in local levies.
($1 = 55.4050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)