Feb 15 India's state fuel retailers plan to raise gasoline prices by about 2.7 percent and diesel by about 1 percent from Saturday due to rising global crude prices, officials at the companies said on Friday. India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp , Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - tend to move their prices together. India liberalised petrol prices in June 2010, but the government continues to unofficially dictate prices to refiners. India said last month it would allow fuel retailers to raise the price of subsidised diesel by 1 U.S. cent a litre every month and asked bulk buyers to pay market rates. While an IOC spokeswomen said her firm was still calculating the retail prices, sources at the other two refiners said a litre of gasoline will cost an extra 1.79 to 1.80 rupees ($0.03) a litre in Delhi and that diesel will be sold at 48.16 rupees a litre. IOC in a statement said the price of a litre of petrol will increase by 1.50 rupees excluding local taxes, and diesel by 0.50 rupees. Petrol prices of the three firms vary marginally, while diesel costs the same at their fuel stations. Following are prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene in rupees per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are for a 14.2 kg cylinder. Gasoline Kerosene Diesel LPG Feb 16 2013 69.06 -- 48.16 -- Jan 18 2013 67.26 -- -- -- Jan 16 2013 67.56 -- 47.65 -- Nov 16 2012 67.24 -- -- -- Oct 27 2012* 68.19 -- 47.15 -- Oct 09 2012 67.90 -- -- 410.50 Oct 07 2012* -- -- -- -- Oct 04 2012 -- 14.96 -- -- Sep 15 2012 -- -- 46.95 -- Aug 01 2012@ 68.46 -- 41.32 -- Jul 24 2012~ 68.48 -- -- 399.00 Jun 29 2012 67.78 -- -- -- Jun 18 2012@ 70.24 -- 41.29 -- Jun 03 2012 71.16 -- -- -- May 24 2012 73.18 -- -- -- Dec 01 2011 65.64 -- -- -- Nov 16 2011 66.42 -- -- -- Nov 04 2011 68.64 -- -- -- Sep 16 2011 66.84 -- -- -- Jul 01 2011* 63.70 -- 40.91 -- Jun 25 2011 -- 14.83 41.12 399.26 May 15 2011 63.37 -- -- -- Jan 16 2011 58.37 -- -- -- Jan 01 2011 55.87 12.32 37.75 345.35 ~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order. * Increase in dealer commission. @ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies. ($1 = 53.8950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair and Jane Baird)