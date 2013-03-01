March 1 Indian Oil Corp. will raise gasoline prices by 1.40 rupees a litre, excluding local taxes from Saturday, due to rising global prices of gasoline rupee, a company statement said on Friday. International gasoline prices have gone up by about 2 percent from the last revision on Feb. 16 while rupee has declined to 54.15 to a dollar from 53.43, IOC, the country's biggest fuel retailer, said. "The combined impact of these two factors has compelled the company to revise the prices," it said. India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp , Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - tend to move their prices together. India had liberalised petrol prices in June 2010. Petrol prices of the three companies vary marginally, while diesel costs the same at their fuel stations. IOC has not specified the new retail prices but a company source said petrol would cost 70.74 rupees a litre in Delhi. Following are prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene in rupees per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are for a 14.2 kg cylinder. Gasoline Kerosene Diesel LPG Mar 02 2013 70.74 -- -- -- Feb 16 2013 69.06 -- 48.16 -- Jan 18 2013 67.26 -- -- -- Jan 16 2013 67.56 -- 47.65 -- Nov 16 2012 67.24 -- -- -- Oct 27 2012* 68.19 -- 47.15 -- Oct 09 2012 67.90 -- -- 410.50 Oct 07 2012* -- -- -- -- Oct 04 2012 -- 14.96 -- -- Sep 15 2012 -- -- 46.95 -- Aug 01 2012@ 68.46 -- 41.32 -- Jul 24 2012~ 68.48 -- -- 399.00 Jun 29 2012 67.78 -- -- -- Jun 18 2012@ 70.24 -- 41.29 -- Jun 03 2012 71.16 -- -- -- May 24 2012 73.18 -- -- -- Dec 01 2011 65.64 -- -- -- Nov 16 2011 66.42 -- -- -- Nov 04 2011 68.64 -- -- -- Sep 16 2011 66.84 -- -- -- Jul 01 2011* 63.70 -- 40.91 -- Jun 25 2011 -- 14.83 41.12 399.26 May 15 2011 63.37 -- -- -- Jan 16 2011 58.37 -- -- -- Jan 01 2011 55.87 12.32 37.75 345.35 ~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order. * Increase in dealer commission. @ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies. ($1 = 53.8950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)