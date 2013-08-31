Aug 31 Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC), the country's biggest refiner, said it would raise petrol prices by 4 percent and diesel by 1.1 percent from Sunday as weakness in the Indian currency made the fuels costlier to import. India's three state-run fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd - tend to move their prices together. India deregulated gasoline prices in June 2010. In January, India allowed fuel retailers to raise the price of subsidised diesel by 1 cent a litre every month and asked bulk buyers to pay market rates. Following are prices as charged by IOC in Delhi. Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per 14.2 kg cylinder. Gasoline Kerosene Diesel LPG Sep 01 2013 74.10 -- 51.97 -- Aug 01 2013 71.28 -- 51.40 -- Jul 15 2013 70.44 -- -- -- Jul 02 2013 -- -- 50.84 -- Jun 29 2013 68.58 -- -- -- Jun 16 2013 66.39 -- -- -- Jun 01 2013 63.99 -- 50.25 -- May 11 2013 -- -- 49.69 -- May 01 2013 63.09 -- -- -- Apr 16 2013 66.09 -- -- -- Apr 02 2013 67.29 -- -- -- Mar 23 2013 -- -- 48.67 -- Mar 16 2013 68.34 -- -- -- Mar 02 2013 70.74 -- -- -- Feb 16 2013 69.06 -- 48.16 -- Jan 18 2013 67.26 -- -- -- Jan 16 2013 67.56 -- 47.65 -- Nov 16 2012 67.24 -- -- -- Oct 27 2012* 68.19 -- 47.15 -- Oct 09 2012 67.90 -- -- 410.50 Oct 07 2012* -- -- -- -- Oct 04 2012 -- 14.96 -- -- Sep 15 2012 -- -- 46.95 -- Aug 01 2012@ 68.46 -- 41.32 -- Jul 24 2012~ 68.48 -- -- 399.00 Jun 29 2012 67.78 -- -- -- Jun 18 2012@ 70.24 -- 41.29 -- Jun 03 2012 71.16 -- -- -- May 24 2012 73.18 -- -- -- Dec 01 2011 65.64 -- -- -- Nov 16 2011 66.42 -- -- -- Nov 04 2011 68.64 -- -- -- Sep 16 2011 66.84 -- -- -- Jul 01 2011* 63.70 -- 40.91 -- Jun 25 2011 -- 14.83 41.12 399.26 May 15 2011 63.37 -- -- -- Jan 16 2011 58.37 -- -- -- Jan 01 2011 55.87 12.32 37.75 345.35 ~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order. * Increase in dealer commission. @ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies. ($1 = 65.70 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; editing by David Evans)