Feb 3 Indian Oil Corp said it would cut the retail price of diesel by about 4.7 percent and that of gasoline by 4.1 percent from Wednesday, as global prices have eased since the last revision. Retail prices of diesel will be cut by 2.25 rupees($0.036) a litre and that of gasoline by 2.42 rupees a litre, it said. India's three state-controlled fuel retailers -- IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd -- tend to move their prices together. Following are the prices as charged by IOC in Delhi. Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per 14.2 kg cylinder. Gasoline Kerosene Diesel LPG Feb 04 2015 56.49 -- 46.01 -- Jan 17 2015 58.91 -- 48.26 -- Dec 16 2014 61.33 -- 50.51 -- Dec 01 2014 63.33 -- 52.51 -- Nov 01 2014 64.24 -- 53.35 417.00 Oct 15 2014 66.65 -- -- -- Oct 01 2014 67.86 -- -- -- Aug 31 2014 68.51 -- 58.97 -- Aug 15 2014 70.33 -- -- -- Aug 01 2014 72.51 -- 58.40 -- Jul 01 2014 73.60 -- 57.84 -- Jun 24 2014 71.56 -- -- -- Jun 01 2014 -- -- 57.28 -- May 13 2014 -- -- 56.71 -- Apr 16 2014 71.41 -- -- -- Apr 01 2014 72.26 -- -- -- Mar 01 2014 73.16 -- 55.49 -- Feb 01 2014 -- -- 54.91 -- Jan 04 2014 72.43 -- 54.34 -- Dec 21 2013 71.52 -- 53.78 -- Dec 11 2013 -- -- -- 414.00 Dec 01 2013 -- -- 53.67 -- Nov 01 2013 71.02 -- 53.10 -- Oct 01 2013 72.40 -- 52.54 -- Sep 13 2013 76.06 -- -- -- Sep 01 2013 74.10 -- 51.97 -- Aug 01 2013 71.28 -- 51.40 -- Jul 15 2013 70.44 -- -- -- Jul 02 2013 -- -- 50.84 -- Jun 29 2013 68.58 -- -- -- Jun 16 2013 66.39 -- -- -- Jun 01 2013 63.99 -- 50.25 -- May 11 2013 -- -- 49.69 -- May 01 2013 63.09 -- -- -- Apr 16 2013 66.09 -- -- -- Apr 02 2013 67.29 -- -- -- Mar 23 2013 -- -- 48.67 -- Mar 16 2013 68.34 -- -- -- Mar 02 2013 70.74 -- -- -- Feb 16 2013 69.06 -- 48.16 -- Jan 18 2013 67.26 -- -- -- Jan 16 2013 67.56 -- 47.65 -- Nov 16 2012 67.24 -- -- -- Oct 27 2012* 68.19 -- 47.15 -- Oct 09 2012 67.90 -- -- 410.50 Oct 07 2012* -- -- -- -- Oct 04 2012 -- 14.96 -- -- Sep 15 2012 -- -- 46.95 -- Aug 01 2012@ 68.46 -- 41.32 -- Jul 24 2012~ 68.48 -- -- 399.00 Jun 29 2012 67.78 -- -- -- Jun 18 2012@ 70.24 -- 41.29 -- Jun 03 2012 71.16 -- -- -- May 24 2012 73.18 -- -- -- Dec 01 2011 65.64 -- -- -- Nov 16 2011 66.42 -- -- -- Nov 04 2011 68.64 -- -- -- Sep 16 2011 66.84 -- -- -- Jul 01 2011* 63.70 -- 40.91 -- Jun 25 2011 -- 14.83 41.12 399.26 May 15 2011 63.37 -- -- -- Jan 16 2011 58.37 -- -- -- Jan 01 2011 55.87 12.32 37.75 345.35 ~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order. * Increase in dealer commission. @ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies. (1 US dollar = 61.66 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)