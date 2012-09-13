NEW DELHI, Sept 13 An Indian cabinet panel
headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh may discuss raising fuel
prices at a meeting on Thursday and could take a decision,
government officials told Reuters.
While the issue is not on the committee's agenda, it will
likely be discussed, three officials said. The meeting of the
Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs is due to take place at
6:30 pm local time (1300 GMT).
India subsidises the prices of diesel, cooking gas and
kerosene to help rein in inflation and protect the poor, but the
policy has fuelled a ballooning fiscal deficit.
India has been under mounting pressure to cut the subsidies
but there has been a lack of political consensus on the
sensitive issue.
A meeting of the full cabinet is scheduled for Friday.
