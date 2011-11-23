NEW DELHI Nov 23 India is considering the
issues pertaining to setting up a sovereign wealth fund to
procure energy assets in overseas markets, Namo Narain Meena, a
junior finance minister told lawmakers.
"The issues regarding the establishment of a sovereign
wealth fund are under discussion," the minister said in a
written reply to the upper house of parliament, adding no final
decision had been taken yet.
He was replying to a query whether the government had
decided to set up a $10 billion sovereign wealth fund to acquire
energy assets abroad.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)