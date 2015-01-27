BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
MUMBAI Jan 27 Hornbill Orchid Fund is raising $250 million for a long-short fund that will invest in Indian equities along with Chinese private equity firm Orchid Asia, the managing partner of the Indian hedge fund said.
Hornbill Orchid Fund plans to buy into high-growth companies and short companies with weak business models to capitalise on strong foreign investor interest in India, according to Hornbill managing partner Manoj Thakur. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam and Stephen Coates)
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.