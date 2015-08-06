MUMBAI Aug 6 India's state pension fund could invest more into equities in the next fiscal year starting April by raising the current limit set at 5 percent of total investable assets, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said on Thursday.

The comments come as India's Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said on Thursday it would invest in stocks this year for the first time. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)