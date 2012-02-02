NEW DELHI, Feb 2 The following table shows Indian mutual fund returns in various categories up to Jan. 31.

Category January 6 Months 1-year 3-year 5-year Bond INR 0.79 4.65 9.14 20.79 42.73 Bond INR Government 1.42 4.75 7.34 13.29 39.12 Commodities 3.80 19.81 36.25 86.99 NA Equity ASEAN 2.01 3.27 NA NA NA Equity Asia Pacific Ex Japan 2.26 -0.66 -0.80 73.80 NA Equity China 0.75 -10.25 -12.36 NA NA Equity Emerging Mkts Global 5.62 -1.58 -4.48 87.09 NA Equity Emerging Mkts Other 2.00 -3.15 -6.21 NA NA Equity Global 2.61 0.14 -4.46 69.44 26.70 Equity Greater China 2.08 -7.50 -10.18 NA NA Equity Hong Kong 3.04 2.94 -3.69 NA NA Equity India 11.68 -8.11 -6.84 91.93 28.65 Equity North America 0.92 16.98 NA NA NA Equity Sector Banks&Financial 23.74 -10.68 -9.66 123.61 97.13 Equity Sector Cyc Cons Gds&Svc 12.34 -3.35 4.57 174.45 NA Equity Sector General Industry 14.88 -18.22 -22.87 61.39 -1.47 Equity Sector Gold&Prec Metals 5.00 4.22 7.34 70.79 NA Equity Sector Information Tech 1.90 -4.59 -10.75 141.86 -1.81 Equity Sector Natural Resource 10.55 -7.65 -6.94 81.05 NA Equity Sector Non Cyclical Con 1.50 -0.36 14.85 159.67 107.81 Equity Sector Pharma&Health 5.42 -4.79 2.56 167.26 90.96 Equity Sector Real Est Global -0.27 4.27 4.87 67.89 NA Equity Sector Tech Media&Tele 9.86 -0.97 2.74 96.24 11.97 Equity Sector Utilities 19.17 -16.38 -24.12 38.92 47.60 Mixed Asset INR Aggressive 6.51 -1.75 1.18 58.48 37.98 Mixed Asset INR Balanced 5.86 -1.19 2.97 74.66 53.21 Mixed Asset INR Conservative 2.88 2.02 5.50 31.14 41.59 Mixed Asset INR Flexible 8.92 -4.95 -5.31 60.96 26.42 Money Market INR 0.77 4.33 8.45 19.33 38.84

Source: Lipper

Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends. The tables use the latest available data.

