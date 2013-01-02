NEW DELHI, Jan 2 Funds focused on banks were the top
performers in India in 2012, according to data from fund tracker Lipper,
a Thomson Reuters company, after the banking sub-index surged
nearly 57 percent last year.
Indian shares ended 2012 with their best gain in three years as
strong foreign inflows and the government's fiscal and economic reforms
outweighed worries about the domestic economy.
ICICI Prudential Banking & Finance Services Fund was the best
performing fund in 2012, registering gains of 72.2 percent, followed by
Reliance Banking Fund which clocked a rise of 60.5 percent.
The following table shows Indian mutual fund returns for the month of
December and their cumulative performance.
Lipper Category Dec 3-month 1-year 3-year 5-year
Bond INR 0.73 2.19 9.62 25.38 45.47
Bond INR Government 1.14 2.37 9.51 21.99 42.39
Commodity Other 2.18 2.10 -0.11 8.87 NA
Commodity Precious Metals -3.21 -2.98 11.05 76.65 170.15
Equity ASEAN 3.95 10.17 31.19 NA NA
Equity China 4.39 13.43 19.35 17.31 NA
Equity Emerging Mkts Global 5.62 11.57 23.70 23.40 7.34
Equity Global 3.04 5.27 13.47 16.31 14.39
Equity India 1.54 5.34 31.60 17.60 -1.59
Equity Sector Banks&Financial 4.89 10.66 55.81 40.76 39.60
Equity Sector Cyc Cons Gds&Svc 3.96 5.58 37.62 40.46 NA
Equity Sector General Industry 1.60 -0.41 19.27 -24.41 -44.78
Equity Sector Gold&Prec Metals -4.71 -10.87 -7.74 10.65 35.01
Equity Sector Information Tech -2.44 -2.49 6.21 10.21 -1.83
Equity Sector Natural Resource 3.00 3.76 9.36 -1.38 NA
Equity Sector Non Cyclical Con -0.02 6.91 38.68 123.21 128.19
Equity Sector Pharma&Health 1.80 6.09 32.22 60.19 92.13
Equity Sector Real Est Global 3.84 8.59 25.16 47.07 NA
Equity Sector Utilities 2.32 2.89 28.99 -24.83 -27.81
Mixed Asset INR Aggressive 1.17 3.88 21.47 22.33 19.97
Mixed Asset INR Balanced 1.21 3.76 20.21 27.23 34.19
Mixed Asset INR Conservative 0.85 2.79 12.86 23.08 36.58
Mixed Asset INR Flexible 0.59 3.65 22.43 9.91 -3.35
Money Market INR 0.67 2.02 8.97 23.79 40.77
Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect
declared dividends. The tables use the latest available data.
