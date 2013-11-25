NEW DELHI Nov 25 The deadline for concessional
swap facility to get foreign currency non-resident (bank), or
FCNR (B), deposits remains open till Nov. 30, a central bank
deputy governor H.R. Khan said on Monday, unlike an extension
provided to the other swap scheme.
Expectations that the deadline could be extended surfaced
after the Reserve Bank of India extended the forex concessional
swap window for banks through which they raise capital overseas
by one month. This facility was scheduled to end by Nov-end.
The RBI had received about $25 billion through the FCNR (B)
and Tier-1 concessional swap windows so far, Khan said on the
sidelines of an event.
The concessional swap windows was implemented in September
to bolster the central bank's FX reserves, giving it greater
firepower to defend a sharp decline in the exchange rate.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)